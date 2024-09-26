Daily Update: September 26, 2024

In recognition of New York Climate Week, S&P Global Sustainable1 published a special edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly. This week, the Daily Update will review issues raised in the publication.

Most companies start their decarbonization efforts with Scope 1 emissions, originating from assets they directly own or control. Some move on to tackling Scope 2 emissions, which come from purchasing energy such as electricity. Very few have engaged with Scope 3 emissions, which include indirect emissions from the supply chain and customer use of a product.

But the auto industry is different — it has focused on Scope 3 emissions from customer use. Focusing on customer use makes sense since emissions that occur after a vehicle is sold make up about 70%-80% of automakers' carbon footprint. Researchers from S&P Global Mobility examined automakers' decarbonization efforts in a recent article: “Automakers’ decarbonization efforts in action.”

While some auto industry observers have criticized the slow pace of electrification of the global light-vehicle fleet, S&P Global Mobility forecasts that by the end of 2024, 15% of cars produced globally will be battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). Despite high upfront costs, limited charging infrastructure and inconsistent regulations, this percentage is quite high, although much of the growth so far has come from China, which leads the BEV market in light-vehicle sales. Over the next decade, the electrification of light vehicles is projected to accelerate significantly as battery technology improves, costs decrease, charging infrastructure expands and government policies support BEVs.

By 2035, the global percentage of manufactured electric light vehicles is projected to rise to 63%. S&P Global Mobility projects that the global new light vehicle fleet’s average tailpipe CO2 emissions will drop about 75% from the mid-2010s through 2035.

However, BEVs are not emissions-free. BEVs are charged using the grid, so the emissions from electricity production must be considered. According to forecasts, BEVs will account for 23% of global light-vehicle use-phase emissions in 2035. But reducing emissions in the carbon grid will ultimately lead to BEVs with no use-phase emissions. The projected decarbonization of energy grids varies significantly across different regions. Compared to 2014, China's grid emissions factor will be reduced to 75% in 2035. US markets will drop to 17% of 2014 levels, and EU markets will drop to 37%.

Automakers have set different targets for decarbonizing use-phase emissions. Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover have set ambitious goals for a more than 50% reduction in carbon emissions, while Mercedes Benz, BMW and Ferrari have set slower targets. In the US, Ford and General Motors are targeting the mid-2030s for a 50% reduction in use-phase emissions from the base year of 2018–2019. As usual, China’s auto manufacturers have more ambitious goals for decarbonization, targeting a 30% reduction by 2025.

