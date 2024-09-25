Daily Update: September 25, 2024

In recognition of New York Climate Week, S&P Global Sustainable1 published a special edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly. This week, the Daily Update will review issues raised in the publication.

The problem with being pragmatic about energy transition is that evaluating the energy industry in a vacuum may overlook a broader economic reality. While building a green energy grid significantly impacts GDP, droughts caused by climate change could be much more devastating economically. Change may be costly, but inaction is much more expensive, leaving aside the human impacts of chronic water shortages. S&P Global Sustainable1 recently published an article examining water problems resulting from climate change: “How climate change is exacerbating drought risks.”

Climate change will affect precipitation patterns differently depending on location. For some areas, rain will become more frequent. But in many areas, droughts will become more frequent and severe. Without serious emissions reductions, some large economies will experience increasingly frequent and severe droughts by the 2050s, notably Saudi Arabia, Spain and Turkey. Under a medium-high climate change scenario, those countries could experience droughts 45% of the time by that decade. The frequency and severity of droughts in Mexico, Australia and Italy will also double compared to current conditions. Across the top 20 economies ranked by GDP, all will see more frequent drought conditions.

Many of the world’s largest cities, which serve as engines of economic growth, will also be affected by increasing drought. Cairo and Mexico City will be particularly affected under a medium-high scenario with limited mitigation. Mexico City has a current population of 23 million people. By the 2050s, residents of that city will face severe or extreme drought conditions nearly one-third of the time.

Limited mitigation will lead to significant economic impacts from droughts. While droughts will clearly impact agriculture, most economic sectors depend on fresh, clean water to function. In 2022, the economic losses from drought totaled $26.6 billion globally, according to insurance company Swiss Re. In the US, nearly 30% of GDP could be exposed to severe or extreme drought conditions by the 2050s. Among large Western economies, that exposure is on the low end of the scale. For Italy, France and Germany, GDP exposure from drought under lower mitigation scenarios ranges from 70% to 97%.

