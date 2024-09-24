Daily Update: September 24, 2024

In recognition of New York Climate Week, S&P Global Sustainable1 has published a special edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly. This week, the Daily Update will review issues raised in the publication.

The energy transition is not going according to plan. National commitments to emissions reductions are sliding further out of reach with every passing year. The changes needed to safeguard energy, public health, economic wellbeing and climate security are simply not being undertaken. Under these circumstances, it is prudent to evaluate different scenarios for the energy transition. A group of researchers at S&P Global Commodity Insights recently published a study, “The New Pragmatism – Scenarios to understand a volatile energy transition,” that lays out different scenarios and their implications.

Geopolitics and the slow breakdown of the global order that has governed international relationships, trade and economic development for the past 80 years are affecting the pace of the energy transition. To reflect the role of international institutions and norms in driving the energy transition, S&P Global Commodity Insights created the Green Rules scenario as the fastest transition and the Discord scenario as the slowest transition. Under the Green Rules scenario, governments, industries and institutions undergo massive efforts to reduce emissions, but no country reaches net-zero emissions by 2050 despite this commitment. Under the Discord scenario, geopolitical tensions damage international relations, leading to a much slower global energy transition. In the Green Rules scenario, global temperatures rise by 1.8 degrees C. In the Discord scenario, temperatures rise closer to 3.1 degrees.

Between these two scenarios is a base case that the researchers called Inflections. Under this scenario, institutions function well enough to drive meaningful transition that will significantly lower fossil fuel emissions by 2050, although slower than anticipated. This scenario is considered more pragmatic, despite leading to a global temperature rise of 2.5 degrees, because the resurgence of fossil fuel usage in recent years renders more optimistic transition timelines unlikely.

Under all three scenarios, greenhouse gas emissions will be lower by 2050 compared with 2023 levels, fossil fuel usage will plateau and decline, and the percentage of energy provided by renewables will greatly increase. But these scenarios assume that the net-zero pledges made by countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and emission reduction pledges of China, India and Saudi Arabia will not be reached by 2050.

Which of these scenarios comes closest to matching reality will depend on a variety of macro- and socioeconomic factors, including political landscapes, economic landscapes, policy landscapes and energy markets. In each case, the Discord scenario is a product of a fractured world, prone to crisis and conflict. Green Rules depends on a stable political environment and cooperation within and between countries. While it is still possible that some technological innovation in energy generation might put the world on track for net-zero emissions, pragmatism demands that we analyze other, less optimistic outcomes.

Today is Tuesday, September 24, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.