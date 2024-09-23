Daily Update: September 23, 2024

In recognition of New York Climate Week, S&P Global Sustainable1 published a special edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly. This week, the Daily Update will review issues raised in the publication.

In practical terms, a tipping point can be defined as a moment when a range of possible outcomes is radically reduced. For example, a glacier in Greenland has been steadily melting due to higher global temperatures. Up to a point, it is still possible for the glacier to stabilize or even expand. However, once enough melt has occurred, the structure of the glacier will be destabilized and the only possible outcome is collapse along with further melting. This is a tipping point.

They are familiar to climate scientists, who study the possible catastrophic tipping points of ecosystem collapse in rainforests or permafrost melting in the Arctic. Once these tipping points are reached, the possible outcomes become limited and detrimental.

From an economic standpoint, it should be possible to create a mathematical model of tipping points and their impact on economic performance. S&P Global Ratings Global Chief Economist Paul Gruenwald discussed such a model in “Tipping Points Shrink The Sustainable Growth Playing Field” and has been studying the intersection of climate and the economy on various fronts in "Could Green Growth Be An Oxymoron?"

To create an economic model of tipping points, Gruenwald distinguishes between weak and strong sustainability. In weak sustainability, natural capital, such as the environment and ecosystems, and physical capital, such as equipment, infrastructure and buildings, can be substituted for each other. This means that the destruction of an ecosystem can be compensated for by building a successful factory that employs many people. In strong sustainability, natural capital has unique benefits. Its destruction cannot be compensated for by gains in physical capital.

Another way of thinking of a tipping point is a moment in which the destruction of natural capital limits any possible offsetting gains of physical capital. Up to a point, natural capital has a regenerative function. However, it can be pushed beyond its regenerative potential. This can happen through a one-time shock such as a volcanic eruption, or slowly over a century of fossil-fuel-based industrialization.

“The introduction of tipping points shrinks the macroenvironmental playing field,” Gruenwald wrote. “Capital cannot be accumulated without bound, and output cannot expand without bound, as in earlier versions of growth models. Those models were incomplete in the sense that they lacked any consideration of natural capital.”

Today is Monday, September 23, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.