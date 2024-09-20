Daily Update: September 20, 2024

Private markets are often opaque. Large institutional investors in private markets trade additional risk for higher potential returns by providing private credit or investment to nonpublic companies. However, investors in a private equity or venture capital fund will sometimes wonder if the general partners of that fund are providing market-beating returns that justify the fees paid. Private markets benchmarks allow these investors to compare the performance of their funds with the aggregate performance of other funds that have similar investment strategies.

Cambridge Associates, in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, collects data directly from private investment fund managers and then aggregates and anonymizes it to provide benchmarks against five main strategies: private equity, venture capital, aggregated private equity and venture capital, private credit, and real assets. The Cambridge Associates platform tracks over 98,000 investments, 10,000 private investment funds and over 15,000 operating metrics, and it maintains over 6,600 general partner relationships.

Benchmarking against these broad categories is important, and it’s natural that the performance of private investment funds varies over the life of the fund. Investments are typically locked in for several years and returns are back-weighted, as investments made at the beginning of the fund’s life only begin to return value toward the end. Accurate benchmarking of private markets requires knowledge of these unique market dynamics as well as different disclosure and reporting practices.

It is possible to see these private markets benchmarks in action in 2023. Last year, the benchmark for US venture capital shows that funds had to deal with a challenging environment; for the first three quarters, the benchmark showed negative performance, followed by a modest gain in the fourth quarter. However, US private equity enjoyed four straight quarters of positive returns, according to the Cambridge Associates benchmarks. The venture capital and private equity benchmarks of Asia and Europe had similar patterns.

Private credit markets have experienced incredible growth over the past few years, as displayed by Cambridge Associates’ 2023 benchmarks. Global private credit and US private credit benchmarks showed positive returns for each quarter, with consistent returns of about 2%-3% per quarter and 8%-12% for the year. Private real estate investments had a more challenging 2023, with four straight quarters of negative performance, according to the benchmarks.

As private markets continue to evolve with the emergence of new equity, debt and real asset strategies, benchmarks must also evolve, focusing on strategy-specific performance to provide value to institutional investors and other market participants looking to gauge fund performance.

