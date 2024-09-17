Daily Update: September 17, 2024

There’s something disconcerting about riding in a taxi without a driver. But residents of Phoenix and some Californian cities have begun to adjust to the empty driver’s seat. Despite the delays wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and some high-profile issues, self-driving cars are regaining momentum.

The automobile industry has coalesced around six levels when it comes to autonomous vehicles. At the low end of the scale, Level 0 and Level 1 are used for functions such as cruise control or lane-departure correction that assist the driver with alerts or specific emergency interventions. Level 2 allows a vehicle to drive successfully within lanes, provided the driver keeps their hands on the wheel. Level 3 allows for autonomous driving with a driver present. Level 4 describes a vehicle capable of driving itself without a driver present, with some limitations of geolocation or weather. Level 5 is the highest mark of autonomy, where vehicles are capable of operating without a driver in all conditions in which a human can drive.

Of all the companies pursuing the dream of fully autonomous driving, Waymo is the front-runner. Waymo operates large taxi fleets in California and Phoenix, and its US paid robotaxi rides reached 100,000 per week this August. The company’s parent, Alphabet, has committed to investing an additional $5 billion. Waymo has greatly improved its sensor technology, with a sensor suite capable of providing overlapping fields of view all around the vehicle, up to 500 meters away, during day and night and in a range of weather conditions.

GM’s Cruise is among the companies that have experienced frustrating setbacks in 2023. After a Cruise vehicle was involved as a secondary vehicle in a pedestrian accident, GM halted operations, launched an independent investigation and replaced the Cruise leadership team. However, the setback seems to have provided the company with an opportunity to refocus. GM has committed to providing additional funding, and the company has expanded operations to Phoenix, Dallas and Houston.

Tesla has also been pursuing Level 5 autonomy for years. While the company continues to brand its automated driving assist system as supervised full self-driving, it appears to be operating just above Level 2. The reveal of the new Tesla robotaxi, originally scheduled for August, was delayed until October.

According to S&P Global Mobility’s Autonomy Forecasts, sales of autonomous light vehicles in the US are forecast to reach about 230,000 autonomous mobility-as-a-service units by 2034. However, as often happens in mobility, China looks to have a substantial lead. By 2034, China is expected to have sold 1.5 million autonomous vehicles, representing 5% of light vehicles sold in the country.

