Daily Update: September 16, 2024

S&P Global — 16 September 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
On Sept. 12, the annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference wrapped up in Singapore. The Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) is organized by S&P Global Commodity Insights and is one of the leading energy conferences for global and regional markets. With oil markets in a state of flux due to unexpectedly low global demand, the insights emerging from the conference provide context for understanding the trend of oil.
Overall, the demand picture for oil looks more bearish than anticipated. China’s appetite for oil appears to be slowing, and the US may be seeing a dip in demand growth. Still, APPEC attendees did not believe that a slowing market for oil presents serious headwinds. Other demand centers such as India will support oil prices due to increasing consumption patterns.
"For oil markets, I don't expect a boom. Certainly, things are slowing down. But does that mean a bust? I don't think so. Markets will be stagnant perhaps and that's bad enough for oil, " Gunvor Chairman Torbjörn Törnqvist said on an APPEC panel.
Last week, OPEC and the International Energy Agency cut their oil demand forecasts for 2024. The two organizations have recently been at loggerheads over differing estimates for long-term oil demand, but they share a view that weak demand from members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has been an issue.
The role of geopolitical turbulence in oil markets was also a focus for this year’s APPEC. The war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and tensions between Venezuela and Guyana over offshore oil reserves have already created upheaval in oil markets.
Despite reduced demand growth, many Asian economies are continuing to expand refinery capacity. However, the expectation that electric vehicles could further reduce demand has pushed some refiners to focus capacity on petrochemicals rather than transport fuels.
"Asia will continue to focus on expansion of transport fuel capacity in the near term as there is a genuine need to meet the growing product requirements in the near term. But they will start to increasingly tilt toward petrochemicals in the next decade," said Sri Paravaikkarasu, director of market analysis at Phillips 66 International Trading.
Asian upstream companies have been aggressively pursuing stakes in oil and gas producing assets, particularly in Southeast Asia. While some Western oil companies have been looking to divest less productive assets in Indonesia and elsewhere, Asian players have been buyers looking to realize short-term gains. The pattern of consumption appears to be heading for a plateau and eventual decline in Asia, but there is still money to be made in crude oil.
Today is Monday, September 16, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) pioneered much of North America's emissions-reduction policies and is now in the process of updating its regulations as net-zero deadlines near. S&P Global experts Erin Tully and Matt Williams join EnergyCents hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to discuss California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Cap-and-Trade Program and how these initiatives may evolve as the state makes progress toward its goal of net-zero emissions by 2045.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Emerging market economic growth slowed midway through the third quarter of 2024, according to S&P Global's PMI surveys, but remained relatively more broad-based compared with developed markets as both manufacturing and service sector continued to expand. The slowdown in manufacturing output expansion is nevertheless worth monitoring, particularly with trade conditions having worsened for the first time in 2024.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Many investors tend to overweight domestic equities, a phenomenon known as home bias. Mexican investors may be inadvertently neglecting the breadth of global equity markets by focusing primarily on local options. The significant representation of the US equity market means that some investors risk overlooking a significant portion of the global equity market and the potential diversification benefits from incorporating US equity exposures.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
The worldwide Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence indicated that global trade further deteriorated midway through the third quarter of 2024. The seasonally adjusted Global PMI New Export Orders Index, sponsored by JPMorgan and compiled by S&P Global, posted 48.9 in August, down from 49.6 in July. The latest reading signalled that trade conditions deteriorated for a third successive month and at the fastest pace in eight months.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
The International Energy Agency on Sept. 12 cut its global oil demand growth estimate for 2024 to 910,000 b/d, citing China's rapid slowdown and shift in transport modes, reiterating that demand is on track to plateau by the end of the decade. The IEA's latest global demand growth estimate for 2024 is down from 970,000 b/d in its previous monthly oil market report. It maintained its 2025 growth estimate at 950,000 b/d.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The European Union (EU) passenger car market is expected to experience a substantial transformation in the coming years. This is primarily due to the acceleration of the electrification of passenger cars, driven by the tightening of fleet CO2 regulations imposed on manufacturers. By 2030, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are projected to account for just under three-quarters of the market sales.
—Read the whitepaper from S&P Global Mobility
As we look ahead to Climate Week NYC at the end of September, S&P Global Sustainable1’s next Beyond ESG webinar will explore the unprecedented market opportunities and equally unprecedented and complex risk scenarios as we transition to a net-zero, sustainable future.
—Register for the webinar from S&P Global Sustainable1