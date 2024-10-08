Daily Update: October 8, 2024

The road to the energy transition is paved with lithium, nickel and copper, among other metals. With the early days of the battery metals gold rush now past, the discussion at last week’s LME Week turned to the practicalities of securing strategic metals through mining and refining at a price that reflects the delicate economics of the energy transition. S&P Global Commodity Insights attended LME Week, an annual gathering of the global metals community at the London Metal Exchange, and offered insights on its discussions and trends that will shape global metals markets in the coming year.

Discussions of battery metals often begin and end with lithium. China maintains a forbidding lead in lithium production and refining, but the Western hemisphere is beginning to show signs of life. Brazil has shown surprising growth potential, with three operational plants and eight more planned. The country’s relatively low cost of production for lithium, ranging between $400 and $500 per metric ton, contrasts favorably with other countries, where costs generally exceed $700/metric ton. Lithium production in Brazil is modest at the moment compared with leaders such as Australia, China, Argentina and Chile, but with anticipated fivefold growth over the next five years, the country should join the ranks of the top producers.

Chile possesses incredible mineral wealth, boasting the world’s largest reserves of copper and lithium. Mining companies are clamoring to spend billions to tap this natural abundance, but the country is looking to balance increased production with environmental aims. State copper company Codelco has goals covering emissions, water use, recycling and improving relationships with skeptical communities living near its facilities.

In September, S&P Global Commodity Insights announced the launch of daily South America Lithium Triangle price assessments. The Lithium Triangle comprises Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, and is the second-largest lithium-producing region in the world.

In North America, the need for a stable supply of critical materials has led to the development of a battery hub. While an estimated $10 billion will be spent on lithium and nickel projects in North America by the end of the decade, 75% of the lithium and nickel used in US electric battery production is expected to come from nondomestic sources. Approximately 125 lithium extraction projects are underway in the Western US, hoping to leverage advantages such as proximity, supply chain security, government support and sustainable practices to build a US battery industry. The US Energy Department recently announced a conditional commitment of up to $1.2 billion for a direct loan to battery separator, extruder and engineering services company Entek to finance a lithium-ion battery separator facility in Indiana.

Market observers have suggested that North America will eventually require fewer battery metals imports, once recycling old batteries becomes commercially viable. So far, very few customers have proven willing to pay the “green premium” required to purchase recycled lithium.

