Daily Update: October 4, 2024

Neither Israel, nor Gaza, nor Lebanon has much oil. That’s why as tensions have spread across the Middle East, oil markets have taken the conflict in stride. Attacks by Houthi rebels on shipping in the Red Sea have been inconvenient, but changing oil trade flows made these attacks far less inconvenient than they might have been a decade ago. However, when Iran launched a missile attack against Israel on Oct. 1, oil markets were forced to take notice.

"The escalation of the Middle East conflict into a large-scale military operation, potentially affecting energy assets upstream (e.g., attacks on Iranian production sites) or midstream (attacks on Iranian crude and fuel loading ports or Houthi retaliation strikes in the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden), poses an upside risk to prices," oil analysts at S&P Global Commodity Insights said in a note.

The day of the attacks, Brent Crude prices rose 5% due to fears of further escalation. Iran is a major provider of crude and natural gas. Iran’s oil facilities would be a tempting target for Israeli Defense Forces since oil revenue is a crucial source of funding for the Islamic Republic and allows Iran to provide aid to Hezbollah and Hamas. Multiple Israeli officials confirmed that Iran’s oil facilities are a likely retaliatory target, according to US news website Axios.

Iran has one of the largest refining sectors in the region, with the massive Esfahān plant, the Abadan refinery and the Bandar Abbas site. The Bandar Abbas site is also an important source of gasoline, providing about 40% of Iran’s domestic needs. There are believed to be significant links between Iran’s refining assets and Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Asian refiners appear unconcerned about the spike in tensions and the possibility of disrupted Persian Gulf oil flows, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights. Asian refiners assume that neither Israel nor Iran would do anything to disrupt flows to major Asian economies.

"If China ever faces any serious oil import flow disruption, I highly doubt Beijing will just sit and do nothing. ... Very tough measures will be taken, such as military actions," said a trading and inventory manager at a state-run Chinese refiner.

Today is Friday, October 4, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.