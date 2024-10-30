Daily Update: October 30, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global — 30 October 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Trade is increasingly becoming a tool of statecraft. Protectionism is intersecting with geopolitics to produce barriers to trade unlike anything we have seen post-Bretton Woods. However, this can create opportunities for arbitrage. Some emerging market economies have stayed studiously neutral between geopolitical adversaries, allowing them to trade on both sides of a conflict — sometimes acting as an intermediary and sometimes using cheap imports to offset lucrative exports of similar domestic products. These countries could be called “liminal states,” as they occupy a position on both sides of a boundary or threshold.
Vietnam is driving economic growth by trading with countries across geopolitical divides. Its economy is projected to grow by 6% this year on the back of strong exports. The second-largest source of US containerized imports, Vietnam saw its share rise to 8.7% from 8.2% last year, thanks to increased sourcing of electronics, footwear and apparel. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence Purchasing Managers’ Index survey data, 37% of manufacturers in Vietnam saw an improvement in demand over the past 12 months because of reshoring. Some Chinese companies are investing in Vietnamese companies and building manufacturing plants in the country that are not subject to US and EU tariffs on Chinese goods.
Mexico also has advantages as a liminal state due to its proximity to the US. According to recent PMI data, the highest proportion of Mexican companies expecting growth opportunities in the year due to nearshoring is in the machinery and repair segment (82%), followed by electrical and electronic equipment (74%) and chemicals and pharmaceuticals (53%). Mexico has also attracted investment from Chinese automotive companies. Despite this optimism, Mexican economic growth has been below trend for emerging market economies. S&P Global Ratings attributes some of this lagging growth to concerns over the outcome of the US election. This brings to light a concern for these unaligned states — they can lose their advantages if a large market begins restricting trade.
Turkey is a third example of a liminal state balancing trade across neighbors in conflict. Its trade with Russia has increased while the US, EU and its allies have restricted trade in connection to the war in Ukraine. Turkey has become exceptionally active in importing natural gas via pipelines for eventual reexport to countries in southern Europe. Much of this gas comes from Russia. While European companies hesitate to buy Russian gas, they are open to buying gas reexported from Turkey that could reasonably have come from a range of sources. Turkey has also become a crucial supplier of Western-made goods and components to Russia.
Today is Wednesday, October 30, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
The UN's big climate change conference, COP29, starts Nov. 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan. In this episode of the ESG Insider podcast, we're exploring technology solutions for the low-carbon transition, including in developing countries. We talk with Vaishali Sinha, co-founder and chairperson of Sustainability at ReNew, a decarbonization solutions company deploying renewables and other low-carbon technologies in India.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Sustainable1
Revenue from non-US sources dipped among a group of S&P 500 companies in the second quarter of 2024, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. The group consists of 103 companies that disclosed data on international revenue exposure for the three months ended June 30. These companies reported $596.68 billion in revenues outside the US, a decrease from the $611.02 billion posted for the linked quarter.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Demand for residential real estate in Dubai has increased significantly since 2022. Given the significant rise in the number of new residential launches over the past two years, S&P Global Ratings previously expected prices would stabilize and demand would abate by year-end 2024. This has not been the case.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
East Mediterranean LNG prices have sunk lower against European gas and LNG weak demand in the prompt coupled with weaker shipping market helped to dampen premiums, sources said. Weakness in prices comes at a time where healthy underground storages and relatively cheaper pipeline gas flows have depressed demand for the super-chilled cargo fuel.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Australia's Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water is developing voluntary greenhouse gas accounting standards for agriculture, fisheries, and forestry sectors as farmers face higher pressure from supply chains and the finance sector to provide accurate GHG emissions data.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Cyber attackers often rely on trickery to access target systems. That can involve an innocent-looking email hiding malware (phishing), or the impersonation of a trusted entity to gather usernames and passwords (spoofing). Yet one of the most common means of bypassing IT security employs no subterfuge, with attackers instead relying on vulnerabilities (known flaws) to gain access to and potentially manipulate computer systems.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
As the 2024 US election approaches, uncertainty looms over the automotive industry. Significant shifts in policy — including regulations, incentives and tariffs — could be coming, depending on election outcomes. So how can businesses prepare for what's next? In this 20-minute webinar, S&P Global Mobility experts will show you how you can assess the potential impact of different election scenarios on your company and the automotive ecosystem.
—Watch the on-demand webinar from S&P Global Mobility