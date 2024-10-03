Daily Update: October 3, 2024

The early days of the internet were an optimistic time. The idea of democratized communication platforms, online publication and e-commerce seemingly promised a world free of centralized control. However, the technological and physical challenges of building out the internet tended to reward a few large players.

The concept of a cryptography-driven decentralized internet has revived those early hopes for what the internet could be. While crypto offers security, decentralization and immutability, it struggles to handle the huge quantities of data that exist online today. AI built on large language models offers a path forward in which the complementary advantages of crypto and AI meet to create something fundamentally new. A group of researchers at S&P Global recently analyzed the range of possible outcomes for the future of a crypto- and AI-driven internet in “Crypto and AI: Shaping the Future of the Internet.”

The team looked at three scenarios for how crypto and AI could affect the future internet. The first scenario features incremental advancements in AI and crypto that offer some of the promise of a decentralized internet but only modest efficiency gains. In the second scenario, an AI arms race among large technology companies exacerbates the problems of centralization, creating reduced transparency and accountability. The third scenario is a truly decentralized internet powered by crypto and AI.

In these scenarios, the researchers anticipated changes to a range of use cases, including cybersecurity, financial markets, computational resources, internet of things and networking smart devices, and supply chains. In each case, the key change was the ability of crypto to process data through information bridges called oracles. Oracles can share information with external systems, allowing the AI to process and analyze large datasets. Other key developments include decentralized physical infrastructure networks, which can facilitate peer-to-peer resources exchanges, including storage and processing power, and incentivize use by rewarding participants with crypto tokens.

Skeptics have heard this story before. It is the nature of the technology hype cycle that disillusionment must follow inflated expectations. The research team believes that crypto and AI applications will emerge and impact a variety of sectors and use cases. The question is one of different scenarios leading to different outcomes.

