Daily Update: October 28, 2024

A global market for low-carbon hydrogen and its derivatives is developing as early adopters sign offtake agreements and suppliers deliver shipments. This has piqued the interest of investors, as offtake agreements and government support indicate an opportunity for growth. Yet challenges remain for this industry: Specifically, the cost of electrolyzers has risen 20%-45% since 2021, according to an analysis from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

In the US, “blue hydrogen,” produced using steam methane reforming with carbon capture and storage, is attracting more investor interest than “green hydrogen,” produced via electrolysis. It is also cheaper to manufacture. The challenge for US developers of green hydrogen is sourcing the renewable energy they need to qualify for federal production tax credits. Power-hungry datacenters, particularly in the Western states, have created competition for renewable electricity. In California, Oregon and Washington, the energy used to electrolyze hydrogen is required to have the low carbon intensity of renewable energy. This leaves US project developers grappling with uncertainty around policy and investor hesitancy.

The European hydrogen market, meanwhile, is experiencing rapid growth due to regulatory clarity. European governments are awarding hydrogen subsidies and developers are securing offtake agreements. The European electrolyzer industry is scaling up, which should begin to yield economies of scale over the medium term.

However, blue hydrogen has not received the same level of government support in Europe. Shell put the Aukra low-carbon hydrogen project in Norway on hold due to a lack of demand for blue hydrogen. The company’s plans for a pipeline that would transport blue hydrogen from the Aukra project to Germany did not obtain regulatory approval.

In India, the Middle East and other regions, hydrogen developers are looking to produce hydrogen and ammonia to export to Europe and East Asia. Energy decarbonization policies in Europe, Japan and South Korea are driving market formation and garnering interest from exporters.

The hydrogen industry has always attracted excitement from early investors. But it must adjust expectations to allow projects to get off the ground, according to industry experts. Building the hydrogen value chain may take some time and investment.

“I think we could say the industry is in a kind of an execution phase,” said Shankari Srinivasan, vice president of energy at S&P Global Commodity Insights, on a recent podcast. “We’re moving out of the theoretical, the conceptual planning, and projects are starting to be executed. But with that, of course, we’re seeing some of the reality: The practicalities that may be a little bit challenging at times and may cause a few delays.”

