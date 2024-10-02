Daily Update: October 2, 2024

The problem with a soft landing after a rising rate cycle is that it still involves a landing. When an economy lands, inflation and growth moderate in tandem; as a result, unemployment climbs and demand is slow to return. The eurozone is now experiencing the classic symptoms of a soft landing, which is good news only when viewed against the alternative — a hard landing.

Flash Eurozone PMI data from S&P Global Market Intelligence suggests a European economy in danger of a hard landing. The Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index fell from 51.0 in August to 48.9 in September. PMI measurements below 50 indicate contraction. The slowdown is broad-based, with both manufacturing and services showing signs of decline. Business sentiment also fell significantly in September, hitting an 11-month low for the manufacturing sector and a nine-month low for the services sector. Early indications from the flash PMI data point toward falling employment across the eurozone.

Higher interest rates aim to control inflation. From that perspective, the European Central Bank (ECB) can point to some success. As input costs have fallen, prices overall are rising slightly below the ECB’s 2% target. This creates flexibility for central bankers to cut interest rates further in 2024.

If the soft landing is successful, circumstances begin to look better for the eurozone in 2025. Maintaining inflation at target rates allows for more business investment, which should become easier to finance at lower interest rates. Economists at S&P Global Ratings forecast the eurozone to return to growth in the second half of 2025, reaching 2%. This projection includes the expectation of further rate cuts until the deposit rate reaches 2.5% in the third quarter of 2025.

It takes time for consumers to notice disinflation. When prices rise steadily, individuals can struggle to perceive when they stabilize. The delay in expected growth until the second half of 2025 is partly due to a gap between households’ perceptions of disinflation and the official price measure. Once consumers become aware of disinflation, household consumption is expected to buoy economies across the eurozone. In addition, looser monetary policy should encourage consumers to spend, particularly on higher ticket items that require financing.

Unfortunately, visibility on the economic outlook is poor. It is still possible that a downturn in the labor market, more restrictive fiscal policy or less supportive foreign trade could tip the landing from soft to hard.

Today is Wednesday, October 2, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.