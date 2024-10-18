Daily Update: October 18, 2024

The adoption of AI products and services requires businesses to consider the trustworthiness of AI, alongside strategy, safety and integrity. This trust is important for the future of the industry and can only be accomplished by robust governance procedures.

In a recent S&P Global “Artificial Intelligence Insights” podcast, AI Strategist Kjell Carlsson of Domino Data Lab drew parallels between the need for strong governance in commercial AI and air travel.

“Why is it that I am willing to get on a plane? It is because I trust the pilots. I trust the flight attendants. I trust the mechanics. I trust the air traffic controllers,” Carlsson said. “It really is this multilevel people, processes and technology approach that enables that kind of trust.”

While AI governance can enable trust, it cannot exist only at the company level. Investors need to take an active approach to mitigate risks and create transparency across the ecosystem. It will take an industrywide approach from investors, commercial AI model developers and users to develop self-governance that can be a model for nuanced AI regulation.

AI governance is challenging to put into practice because it involves a range of ethical, legal, operational and regulatory considerations. Every company is unique and needs to build its own capabilities, even if it might prefer to outsource to third-party foundation models. The organizations that are managing AI governance the best have mature data science teams and have invested in capabilities, avoiding ad hoc solutions. This is a function of the maturity curve. Proper AI governance must be applied and understood from board to operational level.

Naturally, business risk is important and often the focus of AI governance. But businesses that commit to understanding people, processes and technologies, and their role in governance, can make responsible AI use valuable, profitable and a source of efficiency.

There are different challenges when it comes to AI governance for open-source and commercial AI models. Open source has advantages in that you can use your own data to train the model to fine-tune your use cases. But it’s also the most likely to be abused by bad actors. Commercial models from companies such as OpenAI are robust and tested, but they may not be fit for purpose. From a governance perspective, it is best to think about open-source and proprietary models in the same way.

Good AI governance is all about mapping out stakeholders to evaluate the processes, strategies and impacts of AI decisions both within and outside the business. Governance must be agile and flexible as technology evolves as well as informed by a deep knowledge of data science. Done well, AI governance can create value for the industry, investors, companies and customers.

