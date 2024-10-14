Daily Update: October 14, 2024

European gas demand peaks during the winter months as cold weather and short days increase the heating needs of homes and workplaces. During the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, concerns over reduced shipments led to rationing and a scramble for supply. Now, over two years after the war began, European markets appear to have fully adjusted to a new normal.

Gas storage levels in Europe are nearly full heading into the fall. European Commission officials report that Europe has made good progress in preparing for increased demand this winter. LNG shipments from the US and some Middle Eastern countries have helped to make up the shortfall of Russian natural gas supplies. Norway has also become a major supplier of natural gas through pipelines. However, shifting supply chains do not tell the full story of European natural gas markets.

"We've also taken measures to reduce our demand, 18% on average across the board,” Matthew Baldwin, the European Commission's deputy director-general for energy, said in a recent interview. “So we've done a number of measures to help control the situation. We've had record amounts of renewables coming into our power supply system. We now have more energy generated by renewables than from gas.”

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russian gas continues to be transported by pipeline across Ukrainian territory, albeit at considerably lower levels than before the conflict began. However, Russian gas flows will cease as the five-year gas transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine expires at the end of 2024. Ukraine has refused to consider any further transit agreements for Russian natural gas while hostilities persist.

Russian energy company Gazprom has several transit agreements ending in the next few months and has made little progress on negotiating new agreements. Turkey is also reexamining its commercial relationship with the Russian company.

"We are a growing market,” Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Oct. 10. “Our needs are increasing, but at the same time we are focusing on security of supply. We are looking for more reliable supply for the Turkish market and for competitive and affordable gas supplies."

Hedge funds appear to be anticipating higher European demand for natural gas this winter. Net-long positions on natural gas climbed 15% last week. Long positions are near record highs as traders expect strong demand from Asia and Europe to push LNG prices upward through the winter months.

Today is Monday, October 14, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.