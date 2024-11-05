On Oct. 24, the UN Environment Programme said in a report that the world is headed toward a temperature rise of 2.6-3.1 degrees C by the end of the century. Absent significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and a renewed focus on commitments under the Paris agreement on climate change, the report forecast “debilitating impacts to people, planet and economies."

Atmospheric greenhouse gas emissions hit a record in 2023, S&P Global Commodity Insights reported, breaking the previous record for emissions set in 2022. According to the World Meteorological Organization, concentrations of CO 2 reached 420 parts per million in 2023, and atmospheric methane has risen 265% since preindustrial days.

Much of the increase in these greenhouse gases was driven by massive fossil fuel usage in the 2010s and 2020s. Wildfires caused by extreme heat have also added significant amounts of carbon to the atmosphere. Catastrophic fires and other effects from higher temperatures can create a feedback loop in which more CO 2 is released and heat-stressed plants and oceans are less able to absorb carbon.

Signatories to the Paris Agreement are preparing to gather in Baku, Azerbaijan, this month for the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP29. Participants are required to submit revised nationally determined contributions for 2035 following the conference. Most emissions reductions must come from the G20, since its member countries contribute 77% of total emissions. Emissions in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, the EU, Japan, Russia, South Africa, the UK and the US have already peaked, but emissions reductions are not keeping pace with Paris agreement-aligned goals. For China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Turkey, emissions continue to grow each year.

The UN report said that it is still technically possible to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees if countries achieve net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century. However, independent scientific organizations believe that efforts to reduce emissions have been “grossly insufficient to date.”

