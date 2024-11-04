Daily Update: November 4, 2024

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism was top of mind for those involved in base metals at LME Week, an annual metals and mining event in London. The mechanism is the EU's quasi-tariff on steel imports and was introduced to level the carbon playing field for domestic steelmakers. Currently in an information-collection phase, where values are computed but not charged, the mechanism is the bloc’s attempt to protect EU steelmakers as they embark on the expensive and mandatory business of decarbonization. It has also already succeeded in its other aim: to kickstart the global conversation about carbon premiums in steelmaking. At present, about 23% of EU steel comes from imports and is mostly destined for automakers.

Most European steel is made in coke-fueled blast furnaces in Germany. The country is well placed to benefit from the hydrogen revolution as it is creating a national hydrogen pipeline, enabling plants to cut 28 metric tons of CO2 per metric ton of hydrogen used.

Green steel, a type of steelmaking that prioritizes decarbonization, is gaining momentum. However, no supernational body has laid down a universal definition of green steel that can be adhered to and measured up against. It's difficult to create a catch-all definition because the various pathways to decarbonizing steel have different emissions characteristics. These include recycling scrap in an electric arc furnace (EAF), directly reducing iron ore to purify it (DRI), and using hydropower-derived electricity, hydrogen and renewable natural gas instead of coke.

So far, trading in green steel in Europe has been limited, and the Platts-assessed premium for hot-rolled coil has averaged 15% over the past 12 months, driven by overall steel demand. But the irony of the iron ore decarbonization story in the EU is that it might aid US steelmakers more than European ones. At present, most US steel mills are EAFs, which emit significantly less CO2, even if they are more energy-intensive and produce slightly lower-grade steel. As electricity is a lot cheaper in the US, EAFs are viable in a way they are not in the EU, where blast furnaces dominate.

Developing economies have also favored EAFs because they cost less to build and use more-plentiful steel scrap rather than iron ore. However, the supply of scrap is coming under pressure, making DRI an increasingly attractive option.

DRI is a key strategy of India's government for the long-term decarbonization of steelmaking. But not all DRI is the same. It is most often associated with hydrogen and renewable energy sources to reduce emissions. In India, thermal coal is used, so steelmaking is still very carbon-intensive. By having DRI facilities in place, a future energy pivot could result in significant carbon reduction.

In China, by far the world's biggest steel producer, decarbonization is a slightly lower priority than in Europe, given the economic importance of managing the current demand decline. The country's steel decarbonization efforts have gone toward establishing a green power supply and the first DRI plants. However, some of this power is a distance away from the traditional steelmaking hubs. Green electricity is required, not only to build DRI plants, but to produce green hydrogen. After all, pure hydrogen doesn't exist naturally.

One thing is certain. For an industry starting from such a high base of carbon emissions, achieving net-zero is not going to be easy. But to reach the various milestones in a carbon-reduction pathway, transparency is vital. This is why S&P Global Commodity Insights’ recently launched assessments of European carbon-assessed steel premiums for long steel products such as rebar and medium sections are an important new signpost on the journey to decarbonization.

