Daily Update: November 21, 2024

S&P Global — 21 November 2024
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
The challenge of understanding the economic impact of climate change is time. This is not a matter of Mark Carney’s “tragedy of the horizon.” Floods, heatwaves and wildfires affect people and businesses globally, meaning the physical effects of climate change are no longer over the horizon. These physical effects continue to worsen, yet the steady degradation is imperceptible. Shifting Baseline Syndrome describes how people’s expectations for the natural environment change over time. We are an adaptable species. The frequency of floods or heatwaves or a decline in agricultural productivity quickly morphs into a “new normal.” The baseline expectation for our climate shifts. This means that substantial economic harm can be obscured in the slow drift of climatic time.
Effectively measuring the economic impacts of climate change requires a multidisciplinary approach that taps into physical science, economics and ecology. Working across disciplines allows researchers to understand how geophysical, economic and natural systems interact. Using multiple perspectives, economic and scientific, draws attention to predictable outcomes — the ecological outcomes of economic activity and economic outcomes of ecological changes. S&P Global’s Climate Center of Excellence is engaged in creating a unified understanding of climate impact.
Calculating how compound climate and weather events lead to economic impacts is particularly challenging. Extreme temperature and humidity can happen simultaneously, and freezing rain and strong winds can occur alongside high waves. The effects of these extreme events can be felt across a massive geographic spread. As this hurricane season in the Gulf Coast has revealed, the spatial scale, duration, and time between extreme weather and climate events can amplify economic impacts.
Looking across the past five decades, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) calculates that climate change-related events have resulted in $4.3 trillion in reported economic losses. But a 50-year timescale can obscure these tangible impacts on real assets; these costs will continue to increase with time. Under a medium-high climate change scenario, the projected cumulative exposure to climate physical risks could reach $559 billion. Given the warming already built into the climate — the new baseline — physical risks will increase over time, impacting economic outcomes for customers, tenants, building operators, owners and investors.
Because the Earth’s climate is a closed system, there is a natural balance to the increasingly extreme events. Fire and water are the two polarities of this balance. Water is important for physical asset risk, both in its presence and absence. Research by S&P Global Sustainable1 demonstrates that droughts will become more frequent and severe in many regions in the coming decades. Countries such as Italy, Egypt, Australia and Mexico will begin to see escalating impacts from severe droughts. Wildfire risk is one possible outcome of severe droughts and rising temperatures.
An updated Climanomics model from S&P Global Sustainable1 highlights the coming global risk of drought and wildfire with greater specificity and granularity. However, excess water is also an effect of climate change. Pluvial, or rain-caused, flooding has become a regular feature of climate news reports. The Climanomics model demonstrates the impact of intense rainfall on urban areas where asphalt, concrete, and other impervious surfaces can lead to flash floods. It creates greater visibility of impacts by projecting the climate seven decades into the future.
Today is Thursday, November 21, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
Curtailment rates may keep rising in China's power sector, depressing utilization rates and margins for renewables operators. These companies will nonetheless keep spending heavily on renewable capacity, in our view, to help China meet its ambitious emission targets. Solutions to curtailment are in the works, including greater investments in transmission and storage. But these will take time to realize.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
US consumers spent more at retailers in October than economists expected, signaling a positive start to the crucial end-of-year shopping period. Total retail and food services sales rose 0.4% month over month in October, according to US Census Bureau data. Consensus estimates compiled by Econoday showed an expectation of a 0.3% increase. September sales, meanwhile, rose more than initial government estimates, with a revised 0.8% gain from August.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
For over 20 years, S&P Dow Jones Indices has compared index performance against actively managed funds and published the results in the SPIVA® Scorecards. Active funds have often struggled to match the returns of capitalization-weighted benchmarks like the S&P 500® or the S&P Composite 1500®. But even outperforming active managers have faced headwinds, including typically higher fees and particularly taxes, which can significantly erode performance, leaving even fewer managers capable of outperforming in the long run.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
The UK is set to receive its highest LNG volumes since February as it becomes the preferred destination for diverted LNG cargoes due to slot availability. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights data, the country has imported 424,000 mt of LNG in November so far and should receive around 291,000 mt more. This would put the UK's import levels at their highest since February, when it took 991,000 mt of LNG. The country has seen particularly low LNG demand since Q2 of 2024; however, that seems to be shifting as it procures more winter cargoes.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Europe is set to burn less gas for power generation this winter despite strong gains in early November due to low wind power, S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts said Nov. 19. The region's five biggest power markets are forecast to see a 6% year-over-year decline in generation from combined cycle gas plants versus last winter (October 2023 to March 2024). The data showed gas-for-power demand across Germany, the UK, France, Spain and Italy averaging 31.3 GW this winter compared with 33.1 GW last winter.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The annual Big Picture Reports are out and they span the breadth and depth of our research areas, including capital markets, commodities, commercial real estate, emerging technology, M&A and supply chain. Analysts Melissa Incera and Iuri Struta join host Eric Hanselman to talk about what they reveal and the strong interconnections across them all.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence
CERAWeek is comprised of three mutually reinforcing platforms: The Executive Conference, the Innovation Agora and Partner Programs. The industry's foremost thought leaders convene to cultivate relationships and exchange transformative ideas. Our programs are designed to advance new ideas, insight and solutions to the biggest challenges facing the future of energy, the environment and climate.
—Register for the conference from S&P Global