Daily Update: November 1, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global — 1 November 2024
By Ken Fredman
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
The global automotive landscape’s shift toward electrification is driving increasing battery demand. The number of battery electric vehicles in operation globally will reach 171 million units by 2032, according to S&P Global Mobility. Battery producers face increasing pressure to secure cost-effective raw materials, especially lithium. Beyond EVs and battery storage, these materials also support clean energy from geothermal, wind and solar to electrical networks.
S&P Global Market Intelligence saw budgets for exploring new nickel, lithium and cobalt mining sites increase to $1.6 billion in 2023 from about $319.5 million in 2016.
Mining these deposits can damage biodiversity and ecosystems. S&P Global Sustainable1 found that 71% of operational and under-development mines and exploration sites are in key biodiverse areas that need to be preserved. Mining lithium presents unique environmental challenges as it requires a lot of land and large volumes of water, and it can result in groundwater pollution. Countries with lithium mines include Canada, the US, Australia and China.
“When you look at lithium, at least lithium used for batteries and electric vehicles, China accounts for this year, per our forecast, nearly 60% of demand,” Nick Trickett, senior analyst for metals and mining at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said on the “EnergyCents” podcast. “What China's really, really good at is pushing miners and its manufacturers to basically keep expanding capacity no matter where the market is in terms of price.”
Graphite, used in battery anodes, is mined from open pits or underground mines. It can also be produced synthetically by heating oil byproducts such as calcined petroleum coke to at least 3,000 degrees C in furnaces often powered by coal. Recycled lithium may prove much more sustainable.
S&P Global Mobility estimates that by 2032, about 900 GWh of end-of-life batteries — or enough for 12 million EVs — will be available for recycling. End-of-life rechargeable batteries, or even used batteries, can be collected, dismantled and shredded to produce so-called black mass, from which metals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese can be extracted
S&P Global Mobility forecasts that China's end-of-life battery availability will surge to 438 GWh by 2032 from 16 GWh in 2023— a compound annual growth rate of 44%. End-of-life batteries from Japan and South Korea will provide 57 GWh by 2032.
To support price transparency in this emerging supply chain, S&P Global Commodity Insights has introduced price assessments of recycled lithium carbonate delivered duty-paid in China and cost, insurance and freight to North Asia. These follow daily black mass price assessments launched in 2023 for China, Europe and the US.
Adding pressure is last year’s EU Battery Regulation, which will require new battery production to include at least 6% recycled lithium and nickel, 16% cobalt and 85% for lead beginning August 2031.
Investments in recycling infrastructure are underway. The UK's first lithium-ion battery recycling facility, operated by Recyclus Group, has received a permit to process up to 22,000 metric tons of batteries per year. By 2027, the company aims to launch four more recycling plants, with a combined capacity of 41,500 tons per year. Its Wolverhampton plant boasts a 90% recovery rate in processing five key battery chemistries as feedstock for black mass derived from used handheld devices, electric bikes, cars, trains and forklifts.
However, there are concerns over price. During a panel discussion at the International Congress for Battery Recycling in Basel, Switzerland, AMG Lithium project manager Claas Hoffend said the key question was whether carmakers were willing to pay a premium for recycled material: “If the recycling capacity is not here by 2031, then what do we do?"
Today is Friday, November 1, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
In an environment characterized by mega-cap outperformance and the associated rise of market concentration, with the S&P 500® Top 50 outperforming the S&P 500 by 5% in the twelve months through September 2024, active managers may find it difficult to keep up with market-capitalization weightings. Despite these headwinds, active equity performance was mixed across the cap spectrum in the first six months of the year.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
In an environment characterized by mega-cap outperformance and the associated rise of market concentration, with the S&P 500® Top 50 outperforming the S&P 500 by 5% in the twelve months through September 2024, active managers may find it difficult to keep up with market-capitalization weightings. Despite these headwinds, active equity performance was mixed across the cap spectrum in the first six months of the year.
—Read the article from S&P Dow Jones Indices
In this episode of FI15, Joe is joined by Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray and former S&P Global President and CEO Doug Peterson. Discussion covered Doug’s recent retirement, Jon on the future of private markets and infrastructure, Doug on GenAI and Jon on his viral jogging videos on Linkedin.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Ratings
A second Donald Trump presidency could push up tanker rates in the Middle East and the US Gulf while ushering in great uncertainty over Russia-related trades, some analysts recently said based on the former president's stated views on sanctions and energy. The Republican candidate is currently running neck and neck in polls with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, ahead the US elections Nov. 5. Some observers suggested that Trump could even hold a small edge in some key battleground states.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
Oil products inventories at the UAE's Port of Fujairah rose 1.5% in the week ended Oct. 28, the fourth increase in five weeks, according to Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published Oct. 30. The total rose to 17.057 million barrels, the highest since Sept. 16, according to the FOIZ data compiled by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Inventories have now decreased 1.6% since the end of 2023 with only light distillates up for the year.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
The surge in US data center numbers and capacity should support credit quality for sectors exposed to the trend, including power generators, data center owners and developers, electricity utilities and midstream gas companies. S&P Global Ratings expects US data centers will require 150 to 250 terawatt hours (TWh) of incremental power per year to 2030, with grid infrastructure likely the biggest hurdle to meeting that demand.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
As the 2024 US election approaches, uncertainty looms over the automotive industry. Significant shifts in policy — including regulations, incentives and tariffs — could be coming, depending on election outcomes. So how can businesses prepare for what's next? In this 20-minute webinar, S&P Global Mobility experts will show you how you can assess the potential impact of different election scenarios on your company and the automotive ecosystem.
—Watch the on-demand webinar from S&P Global Mobility