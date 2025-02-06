S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global — 6 February 2025
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
On his first day back in the Oval Office, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing the government to resume processing export permit applications for new LNG projects. This order supersedes a decision by former President Joe Biden to pause new export permits pending additional environmental review. While the resumption of permits was hailed by the industry, the further growth of demand for US LNG is not as simple as “build it and they will come.” Structural factors in LNG markets mean that it will continue to expand modestly each year, and final investment decisions (FIDs) depend on various factors. Gas market experts from S&P Global recently joined the “EnergyCents” podcast to discuss the top trends that will shape global gas markets in 2025.
“Getting authorization is not all you need to take FID,” said Laurent Ruseckas, executive director of research and analysis at S&P Global Commodity Insights. “You need sales contracts — firm sales contracts in place with buyers. Some of those projects are in very good position in terms of contracting. Others still have some more contracting work to do. So that’s one of the other obstacles.”
These permit approvals affect about 100 million metric tons per year of US LNG. However, experts at S&P Global Commodity Insights do not foresee global demand for that much additional LNG soon. Other projects are coming online around the world, and US LNG production growth will depend on offtakers’ willingness to take on additional capacity. Notably, even India, which is undergoing significant economic and energy demand growth, is expected to see only a modest rise in natural gas demand. LNG in particular requires considerable infrastructure investment, and these projects take years to complete, even when permits are approved.
There can also be further legal hurdles after permits are granted. For example, the Rio Grande LNG project in Texas had one of its permits challenged by the Sierra Club in court, which could put the project in limbo for a significant length of time. Developers of the Rio Grande LNG project have asked a US federal appeals court to reverse the ruling that tossed key approvals for the projects after Trump's executive orders undercut the basis of the original decision.
In addition, global demand for LNG has not grown universally. “European gas demand has structurally downshifted to a much lower level than it was before ... the price crisis in 2022,” Ruseckas said. “If you look at demand, this is for EU plus UK, 2021 gas demand was 477 billion cubic meters. This year just concluded, 2024, was 378 [Bcm].”
Trump has acted quickly to reverse many of the policies of his predecessor that he claims led to higher energy prices. However, it may be years before additional capacity of US natural gas becomes available and even longer before consumers see a price difference driven by additional supply.
Today is Thursday, February 6, 2025, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
With new tariffs anticipated and a domestic manufacturing sector just ramping up, US solar manufacturers are facing trade headwinds as well as opportunities. Meanwhile, prices for modules in the US are substantially higher than in China and Europe. S&P Global Commodity Insights analysts Joe Steveni and Edurne Zoco lay out what to watch in the US solar supply chains and discuss the future of the Inflation Reduction Act and trade restrictions. Price reporter Karen Rivera describes what makes US panels so much more expensive, and Michael Parr of the Ultra Low Carbon Solar Alliance gives an industry perspective on the market dynamics.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Commodity Insights
S&P Global Ratings Economics expects highly uncertain and volatile trade policy during the Trump administration. In comments shortly after taking office, President Trump suggested he could impose 25% tariffs on imports from both Canada and Mexico, perhaps as early as Feb. 1. S&P Global Ratings’ baseline economic forecast doesn't incorporate potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico — the country's two biggest trade partners (followed by China). President Trump linked his comments on tariffs to border security issues, and it is expected both Canada and Mexico will be pragmatic in adopting border security measures to avoid any tariffs by the US, given their high integration into U.S. supply chains. However, given the high uncertainty around US trade policy, S&P Global Ratings estimated which sectors would be the most vulnerable to Trump's suggested tariffs on these countries.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Downgrade ratios rose in Q4 2024, except in emerging markets. Asia-Pacific had the sharpest sequential rise, 13%-33%. North America rose to 57% from 47% but was still down from 65% in Q4 2023. Emerging markets fell 18 percentage points to 27%. Net cumulative rating actions (upgrades less downgrades) improved in 2024 but fell in Q4 due to more downgrades of US issuers.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
China is set to impose an additional 15% tariff on US coal and LNG, and 10% more on US crude imports from Feb. 10, its finance ministry said Feb. 4, in retaliation to US President Trump's additional 10% tariffs on Chinese goods, effective Feb. 4. Just hours earlier, Trump suspended his earlier threat of a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and a 10% tariff on energy imports and 25% on non-energy imports from Canada, after agreeing to a 30-day pause in return for concessions on border and crime enforcement with the two neighboring countries, although this was not extended to China.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
US natural gas output stands near an all-time high as a period of strong demand and improved prices enable a production resurgence, but some producers are already communicating their intent to keep overall growth limited in 2025 until seeing a sustained call from the market for more supply. Since the latest freeze-off event around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, during which production dropped below 100 Bcf for a handful of days, output has recovered and averaged 106 Bcf/d over the latest weekend, S&P Global Commodity Insights' dry gas model estimated as of Feb. 3.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
A new large language model (LLM) developed by Chinese startup DeepSeek promises democratization of AI access, competition to incumbents, and potential shifts in investment . Innovative engineering techniques enabled the developers to use relatively cheap hardware, improve compute and energy efficiency, and offer performance comparable to existing LLMs, suggesting that AI remains prone to disruption.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Ratings
In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, artificial intelligence is a transformative force revolutionizing business, the economy and society. The disruption created by AI and generative AI presents an opportunity for leaders to drive innovation and solidify their position on AI’s opportunities and risks. Join us for a half-day event offering a balanced look at AI’s complexity. AI in the Markets will provide you with best practices, peer experiences and industry-leading research and insights on the impacts of AI. After AI in the Markets, you’re re invited to join S&P Global and IBM for a fascinating session on Quantum Computing: Opportunities, Risks and Implications for Enterprises.
—Register for the in-person event from S&P Global