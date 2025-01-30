Daily Update: January 30, 2025

Technology companies have operated under the assumption that scale provided an impenetrable moat for their large language model businesses. Investors and customers have consolidated around a small number of technology providers — known as hyperscalers — capable of building the massive datacenters and buying the huge number of powerful chips required to power these new applications. The assumption was that if the language models were large, then the funding, datacenters and technology companies needed to be large as well. This appeared to be the rare technological revolution that favored incumbent technology firms.

Then, on Jan. 10, DeepSeek, a Chinese company founded by hedge fund executive Liang Wenfeng, launched a free chatbot app with performance comparable to the best US large language model applications, despite limited access to high-end NVIDIA chips due to US government restrictions on chip exports. DeepSeek has operated with a fraction of the funding, chips and general scale typical of US models and appears well placed to compete on performance and price.

"Deepseek R1 is one of the most amazing and impressive breakthroughs I've ever seen — and as open source, a profound gift to the world," Marc Andreessen, general partner of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, posted Jan. 24 on social media platform X.

US President Donald Trump has made AI ascendancy a top priority for his administration, starting with the Stargate Project, a joint venture of OpenAI LLC, SoftBank Corp., MGX Fund Management Ltd. and Oracle Corp. The Stargate Project has announced $100 billion in investment for AI infrastructure, with plans to invest an additional $400 billion over the next four years. Trump has offered to expedite access to power and clear bureaucratic hurdles to fast-track Stargate initiatives.

However, even this massive investment is overshadowed by projected AI investments by the five leading US-based hyperscalers: Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Oracle. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, these five companies spent $231 billion in 2024 alone, with much of this expenditure going toward AI. S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates that these companies will spend nearly $1.6 trillion on capital expenditure in the next five years.

Private equity and venture capital investments in AI infrastructure and technology exceeded $56 billion in 2024. Investment in GenAI infrastructure nearly quadrupled in 2024 to almost $26 billion, up from $6.86 billion in 2023. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the trend in the sector is consolidation under a few dominant players as smaller companies are acquired or undergo acqui-hiring.

DeepSeek sent markets into a temporary swoon this week as investors grappled with the implications of its performance. But the ultimate implications of DeepSeek and similar “small” large language models may take months or even years to develop.

