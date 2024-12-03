Daily Update: December 4, 2024

Discussions about AI’s impact on labor become very personal very quickly. A factory worker might wonder if AI will complete the job eliminations that robotics began. A doctor might question if medical school and internships were time ill-spent. A daily newsletter writer might contemplate whether a large language model will soon replace them. (Not today, Skynet.) Understanding AI’s impacts on different jobs and industries requires examining both the skills needed for a role and the adoption and understanding of AI over time. These perspectives can allow for a reasonably dispassionate evaluation of likely impacts, beyond personal self-interest. A group of researchers at S&P Global has explored AI’s impact on labor in these two ways in a recent article: “AI and labor: Change is inevitable, but human capabilities remain essential.”

As understanding of AI grows more sophisticated, its application in various industries will advance. S&P Global’s analysis of AI's effects on labor breaks adoption patterns into three periods: the short term (one to three years), the medium term (four to six years) and the long term (seven to 10 years). As the timeline progresses, AI will impact jobs in several ways, including efficiency and productivity, emerging roles, transformative collaboration, the impact of autonomous systems, and labor redistribution and reskilling.

In the short term, AI applications will likely focus on enhancing labor efficiency and productivity in existing workflows. A modest productivity bump is expected due to improved efficiency, knowledge acquisition and automation. In the medium term, AI will significantly reshape labor markets, driven by increased investment in and knowledge of AI systems and by competitive dynamics that should reduce AI's implementation costs. AI-augmented roles will expand dramatically as agentic models continue to take on repetitive or administrative tasks from human workers. New job categories will emerge as AI governance, training and ethical application become important for business functions.

The longer term is hard to predict. Certainly, there will be further transformation due to the technology’s advancing maturity, humanity’s growing expertise in effective implementation, and the regulatory landscape’s increasing clarity. If and when the cost-effectiveness of AI surpasses human labor, autonomous systems and data analysis will grow. AI combined with the internet of things should enable predictive maintenance. Another paradoxical potential impact is that human skills will become more valuable. Empathy and communication may generate more value and allow human workers to thrive in an increasingly automated environment.

S&P Global’s analysis breaks down individual job functions into skills and then evaluates the potential disruption of those skills by AI. This yielded a composite score of 1-10 for a range of jobs, where 1 represented the lowest level of disruption and 10 the highest. It is important to note that disruption does not mean elimination. Instead, disruption indicates that these jobs will make the heaviest use of AI. Among the most disrupted professions are scientists, mathematicians, intelligence analysts and computer programmers. Low-disruption jobs tend to be the high-touch professions of “essential workers,” to use a pandemic-era phrase. This category includes manicurists, bartenders, contractors and waiters. Between these two extremes are jobs that will be subjected to moderate disruption — information security analysts, medical practitioners, fraud examiners, financial analysts and writers of daily newsletters.

