Ruiying Zhao

Senior Research Analyst, Equity Data & Analytics

Ruiying joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2021 as a Research Analyst in the APAC Equity Team. She produces dividend forecasts, and commentaries for mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan markets by adopting fundamental analysis and other methodologies. She is also involved in dividend research projects to provide clients as well as financial media with insights and analysis of the dividend landscape in APAC region.

Ruiying holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and master's degree in International Affairs from Columbia University, with a concentration in Economic and Political Development. She is proficient in both English and Chinese.