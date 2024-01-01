Associate Director, TMT Business Development

Zaneta Kucerova is the Global Business Development Lead for the Technology, Media & Telecom sectors at S&P Global Market Intelligence. She works both with TMT corporates to help them utilize the full suite of S&P products, but also to leverage our TMT products with all client types including investment banks, private equity, asset managers, and consultants.

With over a decade at S&P, Zaneta specializes in digital infrastructure and connectivity. Prior to joining S&P, she held roles at News Corporation and a boutique TMT consulting firm, working with blue-chip companies and the investment community. She holds a degree from Goldsmiths, University of London, as well as executive education certificates from Imperial College Business School and INSEAD.