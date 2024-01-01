Consulting Principal

Durmus Cagin joined S&P Global as the Consulting Principal in September 2024 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. His focus lies on strategy projects in the mobility industries and particularly on suppliers’ businesses.

He has 13 years of professional experience, of which 6 years in management consulting and 7 years in the airline and logistics industries. He began his career at Turkish Airlines in Strategy and Commercial roles before joining EY's Transaction Advisory team in Frankfurt, where he collaborated with mid- and large-cap Private Equity firms. Prior to S&P Global, he worked in Deloitte's Strategy & Tech Transformation practice and led projects in automotive and telecom sectors. His expertise focuses on strategy projects in sales growth, market analytics, operations & process improvement, and joint ventures.

Durmus Cagin holds a Master of Science in Management degree from Otto-von-Guericke University (OvGU), Magdeburg and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (full success scholarship) from Yeditepe University, Istanbul.