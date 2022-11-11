Director, Regulatory Compliance

Shawn Yip is a Director with S&P Global and works extensively with financial institutions on CRS and US withholding and reporting rules for US and non-US persons, including the FATCA and QI regimes.

Shawn has performed FATCA, CRS and QI compliance reviews and developed implementation plans for leading financial institutions globally, while also advising on US tax and AEOI queries. He has conducted numerous workshops and training sessions for financial institutions.

As the Product Lead in APAC for Tax Reporting, Shawn provides advice and support to financial institutions for their reporting globally.