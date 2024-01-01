Senior Client Engagement Specialist

Dr. Warrick Fuchsloch is a senior client engagement specialist at S&P Global Sustinable1. Acting as a subject matter expert, Warrick specialises in assisting clients in implementing sustainability initiatives, themes, and data within their workflows and benchmarking to mitigate ESG risks, address regulations, and enhance their sustainability strategies. Previously, Warrick was an ESG analyst with a materials and mining sector focus where he specialised in methodology development, analysis, and evaluation of financially-material sustainability themes within the Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Prior to joining S&P, Warrick spent several years with LSE-based AfriTin Mining Ltd, over which time they built a world-class Lithium-Tin-Tantalum mine in Namibia, where Warrick was attributed to exploration, process engineering, social and environmental management and oversaw most of the company's future project development goals throughout Africa. Warrick holds a PhD in Economic Geology from the University of the Witwatersrand where he researched and published articles on the orogenesis of transition metals and commodities and their value toward a climate-focused future.