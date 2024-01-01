Chloe Turner

Technical Research Analyst, International Plays and Basins

Chloe joined S&P Global in 2024 as a technical research analyst in the International Plays and Basins Team, part of Upstream Solutions.

The team works on forward-looking reports identifying changes in the E&P industry’s perception of a play or basin’s commercial value. Chloe focusses on Europe and Middle East.

Before S&P Global, Chloe worked in the UK University Research System, where she explored various research disciplines and honed her skills in identifying research and innovation opportunities. At the University of Bath, she managed a multimillion-pound grant for new membranes in chemical separations and contributed to a successful grant bid for hydrogen as a low carbon fuel, establishing a UK hub at the University. Motivated by the energy transition—one of the decade's most complex challenges—Chloe joined S&P Global to apply her curiosity and research skills to the dynamic energy landscape.

Chloe holds a MEarthSci from the University of Oxford and a PhD in geomicrobiology from Cardiff University.