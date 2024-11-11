Director, Product Management – AI & Analytics

Tim Morris is a Director of Product Management for the CIQ Analytics team within S&P Global Market Intelligence. In his six years with the company, he has gained broad experience across MI’s datasets and the Capital IQ Pro platform, with a focus now on collaborating across teams to integrate AI and ML capabilities across our product suite, focused squarely on driving more value for clients. Prior to this, he was the Founder and COO at Rosiem Capital, a derivatives trading firm, and has spent a career acquiring and analyzing financial data.