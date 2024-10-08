Thomas McNamara

Director, Issuer Solutions - REIT Lead

For nearly two decades, Tom McNamara has dedicated his career to Investor Relations, spending the last 15 years at S&P Global. During this time, he has worked with both recently IPO'd companies and those represented in the Dow 30. Tom has developed a highly sought-after consultative skill set valued by publicly traded companies. Currently, he leads our Real Estate Advisory team, which represents approximately 70% of VNQ’s market cap. In addition to overseeing the Real Estate team, he also heads our Capital Flows Report.