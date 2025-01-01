Syed Hassan Ahmed

Associate Director, Product Manager Industry Data Solutions

Hassan is an Associate Director in the Product Management group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, overseeing Industry data delivered through various distribution solutions, like Feeds, API and Cloud. Having an experience of over a decade in product management, distribution solutions and various industries like Financials, TMT, Real Estate and Commodities, allows him to work with clients both on the Buy-Side and Sell-Side to build innovative solutions to unlock deep sector insights and grow the product and business portfolio for the Data & Research group within the division.

He has a Bachelors in Computer Science with a major in Artificial Intelligence and is currently pursuing the CFA charter.