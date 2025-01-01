Consultant

Steven Moretti is a Consultant with the Advisory Services team at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he is responsible for designing, managing and delivering consulting and custom research projects. Before joining the Advisory team, Steven spent a year as a 451 Research Associate where he began contributing to custom research projects and has since developed a specialty in quantitative research, specifically modeling and model design.



Prior to joining 451 Research, Steven received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from The Lally School at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2015, and a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Criminal Justice from Johnson & Wales University.