Head of Analytics, Power & Renewables

Chad Singleton, associate director for the Financial & Capital Markets practice covering gas, power, and renewables at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Chad has over 10 years of experience in north america power fundamentals and has served as both a regional lead covering the western interconnect as well as a topical lead covering clean resource adequacy, flexibility, resiliency, grid modernization, and asset valuations. He has authored whitepapers and presentations contextualizing the role of power and renewables in the 4th industrial revolution as well as external business environment influences on the sector. Chad has developed numerous proprietary models and tools concerning project economics, net cost analysis, nodal pricing, energy scarcity pricing, flexible resource adequacy, REC price forecasting, and RPS compliance.

Chad holds a BBA in Business Economics from the University of North Texas.