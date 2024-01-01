Rosanele Romero

Analyst, Technical Research, Basin Upstream Solutions

As a Technical Research Analyst, she is responsible for updating Basin Monitors with regional petroleum exploration activities and creating new Basins products and services borne out of new energy and geoscience insights from the latest industry developments.

Before joining S&P Global in 2019, Rosanele focused on her technical career as an exploration geologist with Shell International Exploration & Production in The Philippines, UK, The Netherlands, and Malaysia. Since 2001, she has worked on frontier and new-field exploration new ventures and green field development projects spanning geological basins in SE Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. She previously worked on high profile new venture and deal delivery projects focusing on exploration risk and resource assessments and exploration evaluations. Her diverse career has developed her interest in the intersectionality of geoscience, energy, and the environment. Rosanele obtained her BS Geology degree from the National Institute of Geological Sciences of the University of the Philippines in 2001 and received her Diploma of Imperial College London where she did her MSc Petroleum Geoscience degree and graduated with distinction in 2005. She embarked on her doctoral degree studies in 2023 focused on Climate Change and Sustainable Development at the Asian Institute of Technology in Thailand.

Rosanele is a licensed geologist (Philippines) and a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), and the Geological Society of the Philippines (GSP). She is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.