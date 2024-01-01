Prof. Ronen Feldman

Head of the Data Science Department

Ronen Feldman is a Full Professor of Internet Studies at the Hebrew University Business School. He is currently Head of the Data Science Department.

Feldman is an expert in text mining and data mining, and his research areas include Information Extraction (IE), algorithmic trading, social networks, natural language processing, extracting meaning and relationships from text, and sentiment analysis from texts.

He has won the Abe Gray Prize for Excellence in Research, the Soref Post-Doctoral Fellowship from Bar-Ilan, and the Levi Eshkol Fellowship. Additionally, he has received academic grants from many institutions, including from the INTEL Corporation, MAFAAT, the Israel Science Foundation, the German-Israel Foundation, the Israeli Sciences and Arts Ministry, and the BSF (Bi-national Science Foundation).



Feldman earned his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Cornell University. He holds an M.Sc. in Computer Science from Bar-Ilan University, and an B.Sc. in Math, Physics, and Computer Science from Hebrew University.

