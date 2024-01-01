Sustainability Specialist, Energy & Natural Resources

Paul Atkinson works with global corporations in the mining, oil and gas, and utility sectors on energy transition strategies and alignment with a low-carbon economy. He brings a wealth of research and commercial experience from across the energy value chain, having worked in renewable power development, midstream oil and gas, and as part of S&P Global’s Energy and Natural Resources team. As a member of Sustainble1, he brings to bear a comprehensive ​perspective of sustainable business practices to provide companies in hard to abate sectors an understanding of climate and nature-related risk to operations, corporate strategy, finance and credit, and regulatory requirements. ​As a Coloradan, you can find Paul outside of work exploring the deepest reaches of the Rocky Mountains.​