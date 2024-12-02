Director, Financial Services Ratings, North America Insurance

Based in New York, Patricia Kwan is a Director and a senior credit analyst in the Financial Services Ratings practice at S&P Global. Her primary analytical responsibility of a portfolio of insurers includes Travelers, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide Mutual, W.R. Berkley and Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group. Patricia is also a regional lead involved in several criteria projects including the recent development of the risk-based capital adequacy criteria. In addition, her other activities include credit rating model developments and publications of insurance industry commentaries.

Prior to joining S&P Global in 2010, Patricia worked at Anthem corporate treasury, where she focused on investment risk analytics supporting Enterprise Risk Management framework. Her prior experience also includes corporate treasury at the General Motors Treasurer’s Office in New York, where she managed General Motor’s global FX positions and short term investment portfolio.

Patricia holds a B.A in Mathematics and an MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago.