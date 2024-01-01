Emissions Insight Analyst, Center of Emissions Excellence

Max Mucenic is an Emissions Insight Analyst based in London on the Center of Emissions Excellence team within S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Responsible primarily for the EMEA region, Max currently works on analyzing and communicating carbon and methane intensities in the oil and gas sector.



Prior to joining S&P Global, he worked as an economic consultant in antitrust and intellectual property litigation, and subsequently led a non-profit aimed at reducing food waste and combating food and energy poverty.

Max graduated from Dartmouth College with a B.A. in Economics and Government, fueling his passion for how environmental economics, finance, and public policy intersect with the energy transition.