Associate Director, Situational Analytics, Investor Relations Solutions

Morgan Bodell is an Associate Director on S&P Global’s Situational Analytics team, assisting companies with ESG benchmarking and targeting, as well as issuers considering significant changes, such as M&A activity, spin-offs, and capital allocation policy adjustments. Additionally, she works with banking and exchange partners to help with their clients’ overall investor outreach strategy. Prior to the creation of the Situational Analytics team, Morgan worked as an investor targeting specialist. She graduated from Fairfield University with a degree in Finance and International Business, and currently serves as president of the University’s NYC alumni association.