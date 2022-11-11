Director, Sanctions Screening Product Development and Design, ETF and Benchmarking Solutions

Sadhana has more than 13 years of experience in financial services and since joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2012 has held several roles across diverse business lines including product management, business development and client management. She has extensive knowledge of a wide range of products including Index Management, ETP Services, Dividends and Screening Solutions, as well as in-depth understanding of ETF tools and database coding.

Sadhana Mohideen is responsible for the design and delivery of sanctions and thematic screening products, based in New York.

Sadhana holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management.