Senior Derivatives Analyst

Meng Wang is Senior Derivatives Analyst at the Ontario Securities Commission. In this role, she focuses on analyzing over-the-counter derivatives data for systemic risk oversight, developing market monitoring solutions, and supporting policy decisions. As part of her duties at the OSC, she also participates in a variety of domestic and international regulatory committees with a view to improving the quality of derivatives data through greater harmonization of derivatives trade reporting standards across jurisdictions. Before joining the OSC, she held several roles at leading financial institutions, where she gained extensive experience in market data analysis and risk management. Meng is a CFA charterholder and holds a Bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Toronto.