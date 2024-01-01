Head of Partnerships and Business Development

Maureen McKenna is the Solutions Lead for U.S. Commercial Banks at S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this role, she produces segment specific thought leadership and identifies opportunities for Commercial Banks to partner with S&P Global to leverage our full suite of products. Maureen started her career with SNL Financial in 2008 and has been producing training seminars and executive level conferences for professionals at US Commercial banks for the last 14 years. Maureen gradated from the University of Virginia with dual degrees in Economics and Psychology.