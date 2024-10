Research Specialist, Metals & Mining

Marlon Joaquin is a Research Specialist focused on data analysis and publications for CES. He enhances data integrity by serving as a key contact for officials of companies covered by CES. He also maintains several datasets for the monthly Industry Monitor, including the pipeline activity index, which tracks activity levels in the commodity supply pipeline. Prior to joining S&P Global, he had an extensive experience in analyzing price actions of equities and commodities, with focus on precious metals sector.