S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Hudbay Minerals
Senior Sustainability Specialist
Lindsay Napier serves as the Senior Sustainability Specialist at Hudbay Minerals, where she leads the company's external ESG reporting initiatives. With expertise in utilizing standardized reporting frameworks, ESG questionnaires, and regulatory requirements, Lindsay plays a pivotal role in analyzing company performance and driving continual improvement in sustainability practices. Her work ensures Hudbay's alignment with the evolving landscape of environmental, social, and governance standards, positioning the company as a responsible leader in the mining industry.