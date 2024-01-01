Senior Sustainability Specialist

Lindsay Napier serves as the Senior Sustainability Specialist at Hudbay Minerals, where she leads the company's external ESG reporting initiatives. With expertise in utilizing standardized reporting frameworks, ESG questionnaires, and regulatory requirements, Lindsay plays a pivotal role in analyzing company performance and driving continual improvement in sustainability practices. Her work ensures Hudbay's alignment with the evolving landscape of environmental, social, and governance standards, positioning the company as a responsible leader in the mining industry.