Gerald Lim

Director; APAC Business Development; Market Data, Valuations and Analytics

Currently serving as the Business Development Manager for Market Data, Valuations and Analytics in Australia and New Zealand, Gerald embarked on his career at S&P Global Market Intelligence as an analyst, providing derivatives data and valuations to investment banks, hedge funds, asset managers and insurers.

This eventually led to him taking on a role based in New York leading the equity derivatives data business helping customers across North America. Upon his return to Australia, Gerald took on a new challenge assuming responsibility for business development across derivatives data and valuations services; fixed income pricing data; and reference data across all market segments.