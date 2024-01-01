Research Director, 451 Research

Liam Eagle is a research director and head of Voice of the Enterprise (VotE) and Voice of the Service Provider practices of 451 Research, a technology research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. As head of VotE, he leads the production of enterprise survey research, and with Voice of the Service Provider, he leads surveys on IT decision-making within service provider organizations.



His research focuses on service providers, with an emphasis on cloud, hosting and managed services, and how those service providers acquire, build and deliver the related technologies.



Liam’s areas of focus include broad enterprise technology strategy (via the Digital Pulse surveys), the service provider role in technology distribution and enterprise technology transformation (via the Voice of the Service Provider surveys), as well as how cloud and other technology vendors support service providers via partner programs.



In more than 20 years covering the technology services market, Liam has closely followed many of the trends that have shaped the business, platforms and partner ecosystems involved. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ryerson University in Toronto.