Principal Analyst – Upstream Costs & Technology (C&T)

Vishnu Gupta Kothuri, Research & Analysis Principal Analyst for the Upstream Costs & technology at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Vishnu manages C&T team based in Gurgaon, India and responsible for markets covering carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) supply chain, direction drilling, gas compressors and pump.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Vishnu gained experience in the upstream oil and gas sector, holding roles as a project engineer, operations engineer, and application engineer focusing on well completions and production services.

Vishnu holds an bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar, India and Master’s degree in financial management from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, India.