Associate Research Analyst, Metals & Mining

Katherine Matthews is an Associate Research Analyst in the Mine Economics team of S&P Global Commodity Insights, where she is responsible for building and maintaining financial models for numerous operations globally, covering a wide range of commodities including gold, nickel and uranium. Katherine has previously worked in Azerbaijan and Western Australia as a Project Mine Geologist in porphyry copper and gold deposits, working in both exploration and underground gold mines. Katherine holds a Masters in Applied and Economic Geology from the University of Leicester.