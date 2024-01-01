S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Associate Research Analyst, Metals & Mining
Katherine Matthews is an Associate Research Analyst in the Mine Economics team of S&P Global Commodity Insights, where she is responsible for building and maintaining financial models for numerous operations globally, covering a wide range of commodities including gold, nickel and uranium. Katherine has previously worked in Azerbaijan and Western Australia as a Project Mine Geologist in porphyry copper and gold deposits, working in both exploration and underground gold mines. Katherine holds a Masters in Applied and Economic Geology from the University of Leicester.