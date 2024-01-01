Justin Williams

Managing Director

Justin is the Managing Director at the Australian Accounting Standards Board and the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. He is also a Non-Executive Director, Chair, Advisory Board Member and CEO with more than 20 years of board level experience across the public, commercial & not for profit sectors with experience in the biotechnology, education, sporting, health, technology, consulting and professional services industries. His Expertise includes leading NFP businesses, supporting and advising Boards, development of start-up businesses, recovering businesses, through to leading complex Programme Transformation projects for Government.