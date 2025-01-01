Senior Director, Credit Solutions

Jon Jay Yu is the Head of Credit Solutions for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa regions at S&P Global. In this role, he is responsible for the development and adoption of key products, including RatingsDirect, RatingsXpress, and the China Credit Analytics Platform, ensuring their effective integration across these diverse markets. Jay also leads a dedicated team of Credit Specialists who provide essential support to the Credit business in the Asia-Pacific region.